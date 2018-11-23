Tirana International Airport (TIA): Tender Notification

TENDER OPPORTUNITY FOR DUTY FREE BUSINES at







TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SHPK (TIA)

Tirana International Airport (TIA) would like to inform the interested parties about the following tender opportunity at the Terminal Building, Departure Area. The airport is a transportation hub for Albania and it represents a unique and highly attractive location for all retailers and caterers with a double digit growth in passengers.

DUTY FREE

Approx. 282 m2;

Prospective tenants are expected to meet the following requirements:

Qualification and Experience with the object “Duty Free Management” (interested parties must provide examples / references); Information must be provided on similar current activities, number, size and location of outlets, years of operation, annual turnover in the last three years (or from the date of operation), total number of employees;

Financial solidity, excellent standing and capability of the company; minimum relevant turnover in the last financial year of EUR 1,000,000 in the relevant field (interested parties must provide Profit & Loss statement of last three years);

Relevant software/IT and data management experience concerning the Duty Free system used in the duty free areas managed by the company (interested parties must provide examples / references);

To participate in this process interested parties will need to retrieve the Request for Proposal and sign the Confidentially Commitment Document, which can be retrieved at Tirana International Airport, Administration Building, Rinas;

Only to the companies that will submit the confidentiality commitment will be given the respective set of tender documents that contain the full information for submission of the proposals;

The Request for Proposal will be distributed only on 07 December 2018 up to 14:00 Eastern Time, which, documents will be delivered in a CD, free of charge.

All inquiries and the Expression of Interest shall be addressed by hand or to all the following email address not later than 07 December 2018 up to 14:00 Eastern Time:

Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza SH.P.K

Administration Building

Commercial & Property Department

Rinas, Albania

Emails:

Commercial Department Alisa Gjinari [email protected]

Legal Department Ilir Alimema [email protected]

Procurement Department Albi Palushi [email protected]