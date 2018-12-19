Tirana International Airport sh.p.k: Tender Notification

TENDER NOTIFICATION







CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

“AIRFIELD 2020” PROJECT

TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k (TIA) is requesting offers for consulting services for construction management of “Airfield 2020” project.

TIA is looking to contract a company that will provide the consulting services which consist of technical and administrative assistance and support on behalf of TIA for monitoring, managing and supervising the construction works that will be part of the “AIRFIELD 2020” PROJECT.

To participate in this process interested parties will need to submit their interest for participation by e – mail, to all below e – mail address.

Upon receipt of the e – mail, TIA will send to the respective company a Confidentiality Commitment form. The interested company will need to send the signed and stamped Confidentiality Commitment form, by e-mail, at all the e – mail address below, and only then they will receive all the necessary forms and instructions for participating in this tender.

The set of tender documents will be delivered free of charge, via e-mail.

Offers need to be submitted in a closed and sealed package clearly marked: “CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT” “AIRFIELD 2020” PROJECT

The address for submission of offers is:

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k

Administration Building

Rinas, Tirana

Albania

The deadline for the submission of offers at the above address is 12:00 hrs. on 11 January 2019.

Any offer submitted by open means (e.g. by e-mail, fax) will not be considered for this tender.

For further information please send an email to all following addresses:

[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]