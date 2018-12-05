Modelja tregon se cili është trupi perfekt, por…

View this post on Instagram

Real me today, 2018. . You know, this project was so interesting to me because as I was looking at myself getting photoshopped, I thought that I might secretly like one of the results. But the super odd thing was…all of them didn’t sit right with me. Not one! As obvious as it is to say this, I didn’t look like myself in the photos. I actually much prefer my body just as it is. Sure I’ve got a small butt, small boobs, a soft belly, and hip dips, but I’ve also got powerful legs, strong shoulders, and a figure that is all mine – unlike anyone else’s. . My question to all of us women is this: Why do we treat our bodies like we treat fashion? Who’s telling us what’s in and what’s out? . The more I think about this, the more I see the parallels between the fashion industry and the media industry. . The Media = The “designers” telling us who’s body is “in” based on the type of women we see chosen for ads, TV, and movies. Social media is no exception. The explore page on IG is currently full of Kim K bootied influencers. . Influencers and celebrities = The “runway models” that women look up to, want to look like, and even become. However, being the “it girl” doesn’t last long, so before we know it, there’s a new “cool girl” that’s been casted for the show, and now women unknowingly want to look like her because they see her everywhere. . Problem? You can’t just throw out a body part just because it’s “last season”!!! I mean, I guess you could, but you’re gonna lose a lot of $, time, and…blood. And seriously, are you going to let someone else tell you that the way your mother brought you into this world isn’t good enough? . BOTTOM LINE: Please treat your body with love & respect and do not succumb to the beauty standard. Embrace your body because it is YOUR own perfect body. . If you know a girl who needs to hear this message today, please tag her. . Also, I want to thank the amazing artist @danielkordek for helping me photoshop my body! (Haha, thought I’d never say that!) I’ve been wanting to do this for a while now, and would not have been able to do it at this level without his help. #blogilates #theperfectbody