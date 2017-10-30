The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR) Representation in Albania is looking for a: “Senior Protection Associate”

Postuar më: 30 October 2017 16:21

The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR) Representation in Albania is looking for a: 

“Senior Protection Associate” 

Terms of Reference for this position can be found on: www.un.org.al  at the section of “Employment and Procurement”. 

Interested candidates should send the following documents (in English): 

– Update P11 entry form and

– Motivation Letter 

to, [email protected]  or in the sealed envelope addressed to: UNHCR Albania, Skenderbej Street, Gurten Building, 2nd floor, Tirana, Albania, referring to the External Vacancy Notice: UNHCR/ALB/TIR/17/GS/02, by 14 November 2017, 5:30 p.m. CET.

Shkrime të tjera
Enti Rregullator i Energjisë: Njoftim Enti Rregullator i Energjisë: Njoftim
Zyra Përmbarimore “BLEK-K” sh.p.k.: Njoftim për shitje me ankandin e tretë Zyra Përmbarimore “BLEK-K” sh.p.k.: Njoftim për shitje me ankandin e tretë
Zyra Përmbarimore Kurmaku: Shpallje për shitje në ankand Zyra Përmbarimore Kurmaku: Shpallje për shitje në ankand
Shoqëria përmbarimore “Corrector” shpk: Njoftim për shitje me ankandin e II-të Shoqëria përmbarimore “Corrector” shpk: Njoftim për shitje me ankandin e II-të

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *