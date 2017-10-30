The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR) Representation in Albania is looking for a:

“Senior Protection Associate”

Terms of Reference for this position can be found on: www.un.org.al at the section of “Employment and Procurement”.

Interested candidates should send the following documents (in English):

– Update P11 entry form and

– Motivation Letter

to, [email protected] or in the sealed envelope addressed to: UNHCR Albania, Skenderbej Street, Gurten Building, 2nd floor, Tirana, Albania, referring to the External Vacancy Notice: UNHCR/ALB/TIR/17/GS/02, by 14 November 2017, 5:30 p.m. CET.