The Health for All Project (HAP) in Albania: Invitation to Tender Notice

Invitation to Tender Notice

Background

The Health for All Project (HAP) in Albania is funded by Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and is being implemented by a consortium of three organizations: the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (SwissTPH), and the NGOs Terre des hommes (Tdh) and Save the Children (SC). The Project started in January 2015 and will have an implementation timeframe of 4 years. Its overall goal is that the Albanian population, particularly the most vulnerable, benefit from better health due to improved Primary Health Care (PHC) services and health promotion activities.

The Health for All Project (HAP) is supporting the implementation of disease prevention and health promotion activities to target marginalized population groups in respect to specific needs identified in qarku Fier and Diber.

On behalf of the Health for All Project (HAP), a project funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation of the Government of Switzerland, Save the Children invites submission of bids for a tender to provide goods/services in accordance with the conditions detailed in the attached documents. Save the Children is seeking offers to purchase the following good:

– 233pcs of Scale, electronic, mother /child, 150kgx100g

– 320pcs of Baby/child Length-height measuring system/SET-2.

The technical specification and Invitation to Tender documents are published in website:

https://albania.savethechildren.net/work-for-us/service-provision

http://www.hap.org.al/?lang=en (if we publish on HAP page as well)

You should include in your offer:

Full completion of the “Tender Response”

Quotation (price without VAT)

Validity of the offer

Delivery date

Guaranty

Quality certification of product

Registration of the company. (NIPT, etc)

Offers should be signed and stamp

The offers must be delivered by 15:00pm of 14 June 2017 in sealed envelopes and with clearly marked “Public Invitation to Tender for HAP project” to;

Procurement Team

Save the Children, Albania Country Office

Rr. Komuna e Parisit

P.O.Box 8185

Tirana, Albania

E-mail: [email protected]