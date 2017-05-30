Fjalë, fjalë, fjalë

Grini sa te doni o media militante te Rames per ta mbajtur ate edhe nje mandat tjeter si kryeminister. Me nje vizatim e nje diciture te thjeshte, i ka thne te gjitha Bujar Kapexhiu
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Grini sa te doni o media militante te Rames per ta mbajtur ate edhe nje mandat tjeter si kryeminister. Me nje vizatim e nje diciture te thjeshte, i ka thne te gjitha Bujar Kapexhiu