The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR): Call for Expression of Interest – Livelihood Consultant

The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR) Representation in Albania is looking for:
LIVELIHOODS CONSULTANT
for developing a Livelihoods Albania-Specific Strategic Plan.
Terms of Reference for this consultancy can be found at UN web site: www.un.org.al. at the section “Employment and Procurement”.
Interested candidates should send the following documents (in English):
– Update P11 entry form and
– Detailed proposal with the budget and the work-plan to obradovd@unhcr.org, by February 9, 2017, with the subject line “Livelihoods Albania-Specific Strategic Plan”.