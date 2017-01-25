The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR): Call for Expression of Interest – Livelihood Consultant

The United Nations High Commissionaire for Refugees (UNHCR) Representation in Albania is looking for:

LIVELIHOODS CONSULTANT

for developing a Livelihoods Albania-Specific Strategic Plan.

Terms of Reference for this consultancy can be found at UN web site: www.un.org.al. at the section “Employment and Procurement”.

Interested candidates should send the following documents (in English):

– Update P11 entry form and

– Detailed proposal with the budget and the work-plan to obradovd@unhcr.org, by February 9, 2017, with the subject line “Livelihoods Albania-Specific Strategic Plan”.