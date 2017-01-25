The Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF): Request for Tenders – # 0122

Postuar më: 25 January 2017 16:01

AADF

Request for Tenders – # 0122

CCTV Security Systems for Korca and Kruja Bazaars 

The Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF) began operations in November of 2010 with the support and encouragement of USAID and the United States Government and the Albanian American Enterprise Fund. The foundation’s mission is to make a meaningful contribution to Albania’s economic growth by making social investments related to entrepreneurship, education, leadership development and support for cultural and ecological tourism.

By this RfT, AADF is inviting companies to bid for delivery and installation of CCTV Security Systems in the Korca and Kruja lately restored Bazaars.

Source of Financing and Ceiling Fund:  This contract is financed in full by AADF under its Entrepreneurship Development Program.

Ceiling fund for this contract is ALL 16, 700, 000 (VAT excluded).

The application deadline is February 16, 2017 at 10.30 am.

To receive a copy of the Application Package and other tender documents, please register on our website www.aadf.org/tenders. For any questions, only write at tenders@aadf.org.

