Foto: Analicia Chaves “rrit” temperaturat

Postuar më: 29 May 2016 23:35
analicaËshtë 27-vjeçe dhe shkallët e karrierës i ka ngjitur një e nga një.

Modelja amerikane Analicia Chaves që njihet për pozat e saj provokuese është një femër e pasionuar pas futbollit amerikan, basketbollit por edhe pas futbollit klasik.

Në shtratin e saj janë ndalur disa nga emrat më të njohur të futbollit botëror.

Fillimisht ajo pati një histori me sulmuesin e Realit, Karim Benzema, por tashmë ajo është hedhur në krahët e mesfushorit belg, Axel Witsel.

2 komente për këtë artikull
